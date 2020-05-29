Dozens of colleagues, students, parents and friends gave retiring Gladeville Elementary School vice principal Mitzi Smith a parade to celebrate her 30-year career.
Smith, a Watertown native and 1985 Mt. Juliet High School graduate, said she was surprised by the parade, which was held in place of a retirement party due to social distancing recommendations.
“I truly do not know that anyone can say his or her years in education touched as many lives as my mom has,” her daughter Carley Shults said. “I can’t think of anyone who does not absolutely love her or have an abundance of positive things to say about her.”
Smith graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1990 and taught for two years as a special educator at Mt. Juliet Elementary in the former building on the cornet of East Division Street and Mt. Juliet Road.
She moved to Gladeville Elementary for seven years starting in 1992, then moved to Watertown Elementary School, where she became a SEEK teacher and then assistant principal from 2014 to 2016. She then returned to Gladeville Elementary.
The parade featured dozens of decorated vehicles with congratulatory message. Smith waved and shared words with participants.