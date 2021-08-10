A class action lawsuit has been filed against former Wilson County Schools Director Dr. Donna Wright and current Wilson County School board members Larry Tomlinson, Carrie Pfeiffer, Bill Robinson and Linda Armistead that seeks to prevent the board from requiring masks in its schools.
Eleven named plaintiffs — Timothy Thomas, Michelle Thomas, Maurisa Pasick, Ean Collins, Apryl Collins, Benjamin Reid, Shandra Reid, Scott Brown, Victoria Brown, John Tennyson and Goli Khadempour — filed the suit.
Tennyson, who is working as the attorney for the plaintiffs, said the lawsuit’s goal is, “that WCS never again issue a mask mandate for children in Wilson County and that either Wilson County Schools acknowledge, or the Court find, that WCS never had the authority to issue a mask mandate.
“We are seeking this action to be certified as a class action suit because the school board’s illegal actions affect more people than the named plaintiffs. They affect every single parent who resides in Wilson County whether they want to mask their own children or not.”
The lawsuit says that without a declaratory judgement, the WCS board will continue to issue mask mandates. None of the counts are punitive against the defendants, Tennyson said.
At the board’s May 3 meeting, Tomlinson, Pfeiffer, Armistead and Robinson voted against a motion to change the WCS policy from requiring masks to “strongly recommending” masks.
Attempts to contact Carl Spinning, the defendants’ attorney, were not successful. Tomlinson said that he was not going to comment about the issue. During the Aug. 2 school board meeting, he said that anything said about the lawsuit could be used during the litigation.
Pfeiffer did not comment, instead referring all questions to school board attorney Mike Jennings. Robinson did not answer calls and his phone mailbox was full. Armistead did not respond to emails and the phone number listed on the WCS website was not in working order. Wright could not be reached.
The lawsuit was discussed in executive session with Jennings at the Aug. 2 meeting. Executive session is a meeting between the board and Jennings that is closed to the public. It is allowed under law and is not a violation of the state’s open meetings act.
Although Jennings is the board attorney, he said the board’s insurance company has assigned the matter to Spinning.
Parents say kids been “bullied”
Pasick said, “my main interest in filing the suit was to make sure I the parent have the right to make medical decisions for my son, not the school board. Stop medical mandates based off changing science.”
On Nov. 30, 2020, the school board voted to require facial coverings as a COVID-19 protection for all students when they were on campus. The lawsuit was filed June 7. The WCS board decided to make mask wearing optional on July 12 in its schools. At the Aug. 2 meeting, WCS Director Jeff Luttrell said that mask wearing would remain optional when classes started later that week.
Tennyson said, “Several of our children have been subjected to bullying by WCS staff and other students for declining to comply with mask mandates. Some children with medical issues have had to be withdrawn from Wilson County Schools because of forced masking. Some children, while at school, have even been denied lunch for refusing to wear masks in the lunch line. Because we cannot allow government officials to illegally infringe upon our rights as parents and the rights of our children.”
Tennyson said that no complaint has been filed to principals or the school board about the “bullying” incidents.
Thomas said he “would like for my children to be able to attend Wilson County schools without being told how they must breathe. That they may attend and not be subject to coercion, segregation, bullying nor force based on their breathing.”
Pasick said that there is proof that wearing a mask causes an excess of carbon dioxide, which, she said, can harm the body. She referred to a study written about on followthemaskscience.com that stated that in a German study of 128 children, carbon dioxide levels were six times higher than what the German authorities deemed safe.
Pasick said, “my son was affected by being forced to cover his face which resulted in mental, emotional and physical consequences. He would cough at night the entire time he was forced to wear the mask. The result I want is for the law to prove that these mandates are unconstitutional and deprive me of my civil liberties and my parenting rights.”
School board’s authority
The plaintiffs want a declaration that the WCS mask mandate is unconstitutional, and it denies students equal access to educational opportunities offered in public schools. It also states that plaintiffs and class members “will suffer immediate and irreparable harm should the Wilson County School Board continue to deny the named students’ educational opportunities which are otherwise afforded to them under Tennessee Law.”
“Our lawsuit is not moot because even with the current policy, the school board may try to reinstitute a mask mandate for children at Wilson County School,” Tennyson said. “Part of the relief we are seeking is a declaratory judgment that Wilson County Schools does not have the power or authority to issue a mask mandate, in part, because that power or authority has never been granted to local school boards by the General Assembly.”
The only authority granted by local boards of education with respect to “health care regulations of their students and employees is limited to such board’s ability to demand a physical examination by a competent physician where there is reason to believe a student or employee has tuberculosis or other, communicable disease and exclude them from school until such time as it is certified that their disease is cured.
“At no time relevant to these proceedings did any of the students named, the named Plaintiffs, or Class Members have or otherwise exhibit symptoms of tuberculosis or any other communicable disease,” the lawsuit says.
The plaintiffs claim that ‘the distance and virtual learning options provided by Wilson County Schools to students is not substantially equal to the educational opportunities each would receive when attending in-person instruction at their respective Wilson County Schools, schools, or in other districts without a mandate.