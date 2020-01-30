The Regional Transportation Authority has approved a contract for the Mt. Juliet train station parking lot expansion.
The project was awarded to Mutual Contractors of Nashville at the RTA’s January board meeting. There were four qualifying bidders. According to RTA meeting records, the board authorized a project cost not to exceed $2,166,125 and to begin this spring.
Funding for the expansion of the parking lot is comprised of federal grants matched with state and local funding.
The WeGo Star (formerly Music City Star) serves seven stations between downtown Nashville and Lebanon. According to RTA records, daily ridership at the Mt. Juliet depot has increased eight percent over the last three years to 186 passengers each day. However, RTA officials said the current parking lot accommodates only 163 cars.
The expansion project is expected to add 99 new parking spaces, which will include three accessible spaces. According to RTA Public Information Officer Amanda Clelland, the parking lot will have 262 total parking spaces, including eight accessible spaces when the expansion is completed, which is expected to be one year from the contract signing date.
RTA officials said train service will be maintained during the construction, which will take place in three phases: platform, expansion of the southeast parking lot and expansion of the northwest parking lot.
The contract says the platform work includes adding infrastructure to prepare for future fare collection devices.
The southeastern lot will have 35 additional parking spaces, and the northwestern lot will have 64 additional spaces.
The contract with Mutual Contractors is for $1,732,900 for the base bid and the alternate to pave and restripe the existing lot. The board also recommended, because of unknowns related to underground utilities, a project contingency of 25 percent, resulting in the not-to-exceed project total of $2,166,125.
Last November, Sharon Greaves, Momentum property manager of Town Center located across the street from the station, posted letters on train riders’ cars warning them that commuters’ cars parked in the Town Center parking lots would be towed.
Greaves told The Wilson Post last week that since she posted the warning letters, there’s not been much of a problem with parking offenders in her lots.
“There’s still a couple cars once in a while, but not to the extent it was last November,” she said.