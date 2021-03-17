Law enforcement agencies across Wilson County allow officers and other employees to take department vehicles home, citing primarily an increased ability to respond to emergencies.
The Wilson Post asked each department for its policies on personnel taking department vehicles home and storing weapons after Mt. Juliet Police arrested two teens accused of stealing guns from an unmarked Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle parked at a home.
The Watertown Police Department does not have a vehicle take-home policy.
Mt. Juliet Police said on March 8 officers received notification about two vehicle burglaries on Hickory Station Lane, including the unmarked THP cruiser. A shotgun and rifle were stolen from the vehicle.
Tips led Mt. Juliet officers to two male suspects, ages 15 and 17. The guns were found in the bedroom of the 17-year-old, according to MJPD. Both were charged with burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Department spokesmen said procedures and policy outline who is eligible to take official vehicles home and how employees can protect their vehicles and equipment, including weapons, when they do take their vehicles home.
“Our policy applies to both marked and unmarked units. It applies to all divisions as well,” said PJ Hardy, Lebanon Police public information officer. “This policy allows for all sworn police personnel to take their issued vehicles to their place of residence while off duty.”
Hardy said there are specific restrictions to the policy, similar to Mt. Juliet, which restricts the ability to take vehicles home to personnel who live within 20 miles of their respective post, according to Mt. Juliet Capt. Tyler Chandler.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore said the department also sets certain procedures for vehicles that are taken home.
All three said that vehicles are equipped with a secondary locking system for firearms stored inside the vehicle.
“All of our vehicles have gun locking devices. Officers are required to use them and also encouraged to bring weapons in when the situation warrants it,” Hardy said. “It is the officers’ responsibility to properly maintain and secure any weapons and equipment in their vehicles.”
“Except under extreme emergencies, departmental employees will remove keys from the ignition and lock the doors on any unattended vehicle,” Moore said.
Chandler said the biggest reason the department allows personnel to take home vehicles is operational readiness, as well as the ability to spread agency resources throughout the area.
“All of their specially fitted and assigned equipment stays with them, and they can quickly respond to any incident without having to swap equipment around to different vehicles,” he said. “In addition, it spreads the department’s response resources out, meaning everything isn’t stored at once location.”
All three pointed to the March 2020 tornado as an example of the advantage of officers taking their department vehicles home following a shift.
“The response time for the devastation that was caused was vital in saving lives in rescuing citizens who were trapped. Seconds can be critical in any emergency and deputies who have take-home vehicles give Wilson County that opportunity for a speedy response,” Moore said.
Hardy and Chandler said a centralized location for vehicles during the tornado could have added more harm to the disaster.
“Having all vehicles in one place would have been bad during last year’s tornado, as our police grounds did suffer damage during the event,” Hardy said.
“Could you imagine our officers trying to respond on the March 3 tornado event without immediate access to their police vehicle? What would we have done if the tornado struck whatever parking lot police vehicles were parked in? Our biggest advantage relates to those two questions,” Chandler said.
Hardy said in addition to response time and availability, the practice of taking vehicles home adds to public safety and crime prevention measures.
“Residents like having a police unit within their communities. Would-be thieves are often deterred when they see a police vehicle nearby,” Hardy said.