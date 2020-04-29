Cedars of Lebanon State Park reopened last Friday with limited, daytime use after a three-week closure because of COVID-19 precautions.
Cedars of Lebanon facilities and gathering areas, including pavilions and playgrounds, cabins, lodges, campgrounds and group camping areas will remain closed.
Park visitors are encouraged to bring their own snacks, water and hand sanitizer.
“We are eager to serve once again but we urge Tennesseans to continue to practice physical distancing when visiting parks,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said in a news release. “We have implemented policies designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we will monitor all aspects of the issue to ensure safety among visitors and our staff.”
Four state parks remain closed: Burgess Falls State Park, Cummins Falls State Park, Seven Islands Birding Park and the Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said Don Fox Community Park is open with limited access. He said visitors would be able to access the park’s track through Castle Heights Avenue, but said the park’s pavilions, playgrounds and restrooms would remain closed.
The main parking lots will remain closed.
Ash said the Jimmy Floyd Family Center would likely remain closed until the end of May.
Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said Charlie Daniels Park would continue to operate with limited access to visitors.
The Parks and Rec Department announced Monday that the tennis courts, pickleball courts and skateboard area have been reopened. The park’s walking trail and restrooms are also open.
The park’s basketball and volleyball courts and playground remain closed.