Hartmann Drive will be closed to thru traffic between Coles Ferry Pike and W. Baddour Parkway from 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 for installation of sewer line near Quarles Drive, the city of Lebanon announced Tuesday.
The roadway will be reopened as soon as the installation is completed and the contractor is scheduled to be working overnight to complete the work as soon as possible.
A detour will be in place during the road closure and motorists traveling on Hartmann Drive will be detoured to Coles Ferry Pike and N. Castle Heights Avenue. Heavy vehicles will be detoured to US 231 North and W. Baddour Parkway.