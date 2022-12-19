Faith Lutheran Church in Lebanon has a new pastor, Rev. Alison George, who said she quickly found the congregation to be caring about the community.
George was raised in a Christian family in Clarksville and lives in Murfreesboro. She attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and graduated from a seminary school in Chicago in 2012.
She came to the Lebanon church in October.
“I love that our church is committed to serving folks in need. We have overnight housing for the homeless, and we also partner with the Salvation Army to help kids in need. I love our involvement in the community,” George said.
She leads services on Sundays, and on Wednesdays in December, the church holds Advent suppers. The rest of the week, she said she works primarily from home with flexible office hours.
“The church is so warm and welcoming. I was able to come in and feel like a part of the family,” George said. “I was drawn in and it is so wonderful to be here with people who all care about each other and the community. When you’re here, you’re a part of the family.”
Church Council President Laura Comer said, “We are delighted to welcome Pastor Alison to Faith Lutheran Church. Her passion for sharing the good news and welcoming others is truly a gift. Pastor Alison is sincere and enthusiastic and we look forward to her leadership.”