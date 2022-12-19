new pastor

Rev. Alison George became the pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Lebanon a couple of months ago.

Faith Lutheran Church in Lebanon has a new pastor, Rev. Alison George, who said she quickly found the congregation to be caring about the community.

George was raised in a Christian family in Clarksville and lives in Murfreesboro. She attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and graduated from a seminary school in Chicago in 2012.

Tags

Recommended for you