The peach season has officially opened at Breeden’s Orchard in Mt. Juliet.
A fire completely burned down the store at the orchard on April 29. However, the orchards were untouched and co-owners Wendy Dorfman and Aimee Dorfman said their Red Haven peach crop is ripe and ready for by-appointment-only self-picking and curbside pickup.
An official investigation into the cause of the fire was completed last week, Aimee said. It revealed there was a faulty wire in the air conditioning unit.
Aimee said they can now start removing debris and digging up the former store’s pad.
“We are looking at our options for structures, but it will be very similar structure as before,” she said.
The Dorfmans have added more benches and picnic tables, and a sprawling swing set. They are working toward their famous fried pies offerings, as well as slushies.
“We will be introducing new things as we go,” Aimee said. “We want to keep people coming.”
BREEDEN’S ORCHARD
Location: 631 Beckwith Rd., Mt. Juliet
Contact: (615) 449-2880
Peach picking: Call to reserve a time slot (required). Specific time slots for pickers 65 or older may be available. Wearing masks encouraged. Weekend curbside pickup (Saturday and Sunday, 8-11 a.m.) also available.