Two opera singers who are parents of three kids in the Providence area of Mt. Juliet opened a performing arts center to teach everyone from tots to 90-year-olds hoping to grab the glam on an enormous ballroom dance floor.
Dynamic Ballroom and Performing Arts is an all-inclusive school of the arts.
Dynamic co-owner Valerie Nelson started Tennessee Vocal Arts Academy from her home years ago for those age 5 to over 60. She and three other teachers taught voice and piano.
She and her husband, Tyler, are parents of James, 12, Scott, 9 and Katelyn, 6. Both parents are opera singers with their singing gigs shuttered because of the stay-at-home COVID 19 order. This new academy was conceived during the pandemic.
Scott also is a vocal performance teacher at Vanderbilt’s Blair School of Music. During the pandemic, they produced about nine YouTube humorous parody videos that told about what it’s like to cope, cry, maybe laugh and navigate an unknown future.
Instructor and dancing world champion Kami Weber has an instrumental background as well. She plays the drums, viola and guitar. Nelson said she and Kami talked about opening a performance art studio two years ago.
“We needed a space for a huge ballroom to teach ballroom dance,” said Nelson. “The space we found in Mt. Juliet was a miracle.”
That “miracle” is a 5,000 square foot facility located at 1732 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. just north of the intersection of Old Lebanon Dirt Road. The Dynamic Ballroom and Performing Arts Center has an open warehouse feel that includes a 3,300 square foot ballroom that Nelson said is the largest in Middle Tennessee, offices and dance studios.
Nelson said she is bringing brings 60 current students to the new center. She provides dance, music lessons and ballroom dance lessons. She also offers a music and movement class for homeschool groups ages 6 through 12.
Twenty-five of her students just performed “Beauty and the Beast” at the Capitol Theater in Lebanon.
The ballroom floors were laid down late last month, and tons of mirrors were applied.
Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said he is happy to welcome this new studio.
“It always does my heart good to see a business entrepreneur open their very own business,” said Martin. “I’ve had the blessing of watching many citizens open up their very own businesses over the years and it makes me proud and excited for them.”