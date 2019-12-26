All great teams have an outstanding leader — the 1998 Chicago Bulls and Phil Jackson, or the 2007 University of Tennessee Lady Vols and Pat Summitt.
In the Lebanon Special School District, one outstanding leader is Beth Petty, although she has more than one team she manages as the district’s Family Resource Director and Community Relations Manager.
Petty, in her 18th year with the district, oversees several aspects of the district, including the LSSD Neon Mobile Cafe and Classroom, Weekend Backpack and summer food programs, food pantries and more - all with the goal of helping students, children and families with basic needs, resourceful information and support in any way the district is able.
The Wilson Post has selected Petty as the Wilson County 2019 Person of the Year because of her leadership and efforts with those programs.
Petty said the Family Resource Center works with the district to achieve goals set by district leaders, such as growth and achievement in Tennessee education standards, all students reading on grade level and high expectations for all students. However, she said the center possibly makes its biggest impact in three other areas — Relationships Matter, Be Kind LSSD and Multi-tiered Levels of Support.
As a part of Be Kind LSSD, the district introduced Kindness Cadets last year, which has evolved into lunch and learn opportunities for students, Kindness Cadet Student Scholarships for Projects and Kindness Ambassador Program at Byars Dowdy Elementary School this year.
Through the Kindness Ambassadors program at Byars Dowdy, students have the opportunity to greet school guests and share information about the school and highlights throughout their visit. Petty said the program is designed to emphasize the importance of manners and social skills.
Another component introduced this year is the STEMobile Classroom set checkout, which allows teachers to check out materials from the Remix Mobile STEM Lab for use in their classrooms.
Petty said the selflessness of the community and school partners has allowed the mobile lab, as well as two vans for the summer feeding program to have a minimal cost to the district, noting that the district has about 50 percent of students on the free and reduced lunch program.
“They need that extra help. Needing that extra help, we have to rely on the outside and community. It’s overwhelming what they do to help us,” she said.
Family Resource Center
Petty said although she heads up the Family Resource Center, her job is a team effort and she would not be able to be successful without her teams, volunteers and community partners.
“Our teachers go so far above and beyond. Honestly, my job is so easy because of our staff. Our school board, Scott Benson and Becky Kegley and administration completely support us. Then, the teachers go above and beyond,” she said.
The district’s summer feeding program, in its fifth year, served more than 17,000 lunches last summer. Castle Heights Elementary School cafeteria manager Pam McPeak is one person Petty highlights as invaluable because of her work in spearheading the summer food program, which has added new sites each summer.
“The ladies that do the summer food program do it because they truly love children,” McPeak said. “It’s harder than serving food during the school year, but each one of us truly enjoy what it brings to people.”
Volunteer Nancy Guethlein said Petty’s selflessness reflects on the teams she heads, as well as with the volunteers.
“Beth does a great job. She is so involved in everything. She’s involved in all of our schools here at the Lebanon Special School District. She knows most of the kids and she works with the parents and tries to help anyone in need. She’s just a great person,” Guethlein said.
“Everybody on Beth’s teams are so glad to help her. She has teams at every different school and people are always volunteering. She’s so great to work with because she’s so positive and always wants to do something for the kids. When someone has that positive attitude, you’re glad to help them.”
The Family Resource Center also often holds informational meetings for district parents and guardians about school-related topics such as seminars on how to spot online predators or other ways to protect their children online.
Other community responsibilities
In addition to her work as the head of the Family Resource Center, Petty also serves as the district’s Community Relations Manager, serving on the Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. Board of Directors and the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
She said it’s just a way of reciprocating love and support shown to the district from various community groups and organizations.
“For everyone that’s doing something for us, we want to be visible and give back, too,” she said. “None of this happens without our great friends in the community.”
Earlier this year, the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce spotlighted Petty for her work with the organization.
“Serving with Beth is a true highlight of my time serving our Chamber and county,” Chamber Board President Nicole Bell said. “I’ll roll up my sleeves anytime, anywhere when this awesome individual asks.”
“She truly has a servant’s heart. Lebanon and all of Wilson County is fortunate to have her as an educator, as well as a board member for the Chamber,” said Curt Baker, Wilson Bank & Trust vice president.
Through it all, Petty said she is only a piece of the larger puzzle that works to improve the lives of children that walk through Lebanon Special School District doors daily.
“The greatest emphasis of this job and why it’s so successful is our teachers because they give, give and give. We all want it for our kids and to make sure they are successful,” she said.