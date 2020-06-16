There’s now a cool “piano pit stop” on a North Mt. Juliet Road sidewalk where the public can make some music.
The bus stop shelter-looking pavilion covers a vintage piano painted with Mt. Juliet images.
Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin’s most recent project — he also was involved with the new clock tower recent next to the WeGo train station and the memorabilia museum next to City Hall —features a donated piano. He has it displayed along the sidewalk for pedestrians to take selfies and play music.
He said he doesn’t feel it will be a target for vandals. The idea for the project came from a local resident, Martin said.
“After a little research, I found this had been done all over the country,” he said.
Local artist Kristy Oakley painted the piano. She said it took about three days.
“Sometimes my projects turn out better when I just let the ideas come to me as I work,” she said. “For this, I knew I wanted really colorful and whimsical. I tried to include things that were specific to Tennessee, such as the state flower, state bird and other Tennessee symbols.”
The piano also has the colors (black and gold) of some of the schools in Mt. Juliet.
“I am really looking forward to seeing the people of the community enjoying this piano,” Oakley said.
The piano is about 70 years old.
“I wanted to create a kiosk so that the piano and those who that enjoy it could be protected from the elements,” Martin said.
Martin said that Tim Leeper Roofing donated the pavilion at no cost to the city. That company’s logo is on a large sign inside the pavilion. Martin said the slab on which the piano sits was also donated. He said the entire project cost around $400, which was paid from the city’s beautification fund.
He said the purpose of the piano project is “to bring smiles, comfort, happiness and relaxation to the citizens and a touch of art and beautification to our community.”