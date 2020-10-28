The Wilson County Black History Committee reminisced about its history, appreciated its present and looked to its future last Saturday as the organization celebrated its 25th anniversary at the historic Pickett Chapel.
It was the first official event held inside Pickett Chapel since restoration began on the facility.
The Wilson County Black History Committee formed in 1994 to publish “In Their Own Voices: An Account of the Presence of African Americans in Wilson County.”
“I saw in the face of the committee that we would get enough material. We would interview more people. We would look at as many pictures as submitted to write this book, and we did,” said original committee member Linda Tapley. “Our members, friends and families all had stories to tell and we accepted them all. We read. We proofread. We read again. We looked at this picture. We looked at another picture, and we decided what to include in our first book.”
“In Their Own Voices” was published in 1999. It helped the committee launch a new focus aimed at promoting awareness of the many achievements of African Americans in Wilson County by organizing annual community and heritage events throughout the year, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Unity March and Brunch, Heritage Peace Garden Celebration and Harvest Wine and Cheese Festival.
In 2007, the committee purchased the historic Pickett Chapel and has continuously worked to restore the building and establish the Roy Bailey African American History Museum on its site.
“It was built in 1827. It was financed, of course, by the first Methodist congregation to form here in Lebanon, but it was physically built by enslaved African Americans,” WCBHC member and historian Phillip Hodge said.
Hodge said the chapel became an African American congregation in 1866 and named Pickett Chapel Methodist Episcopal Church, where services were held continuously until 1973.
Pickett Chapel was the site of many civil rights activism meetings in the 1960s, mainly to plan protests against segregation of public schools and public places in Wilson County.
“Pickett Chapel is not just another historic building in Lebanon. Pickett Chapel is the anchor to the Main Street of the African American community here in Lebanon,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. “We are extremely lucky and grateful to have not only this building, but people wise enough early on to work to save this building.”
The committee has completed critical exterior and stabilization measures identified in assessments by MTSU’s Center for Historic Preservation and private consultants. The committee most recently reconstructed the brick arched lintel over the front entrance and commissioned the manufacture of period-style doors and windows.
The committee will now turn its attention to the restoration of the interior of the chapel.
“I don’t know of another organization or another individual like Mrs. Mary Harris that has been more dedicated to a single cause time after time like this cause,” said State Sen. Mark Pody, who said he was unfamiliar with the organization prior to his time in office. “Through the education that I’ve been given by this committee, I’ve grown to know how very vital and important that something like this is, that as a community we need to stand and not forget and help restore this.”
The Tennessee Historical Commission recently approved an historical marker for the site. The marker stands outside of the chapel’s front doors.