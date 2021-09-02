One of Lebanon’s oldest and more historic churches celebrated its 155th year last Sunday.
Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church Pastor Michael Ruttlen said the church’s anniversary served as an important moment that intersects its history and future, noting the significance of the angel number 155.
“When you see the angel number 155, you are being reminded the hard work you have been doing will be rewarded soon,” he said.
The church celebrated the anniversary with a special service last Sunday morning directed by Pauline Holmes that featured testimonials, special performances and recollection of the church’s beginnings.
Pickett Rucker members Desiree Starks and Shemeka Cantrell highlighted the church’s history and former leadership.
The church’s original building, which is now Pickett Chapel, was erected in 1827 by slaves who worshipped in the balcony of the church separate from the white congregation.
Pickett Chapel Methodist Episcopal Church formed in 1866 when a group of 30 black Methodists came together to discuss their concern about their spiritual welfare and the need to have their own place of worship.
“It was decided they would purchase Seay’s Chapel and make a church on East Market Street. They formerly worshipped there for many years with the white congregation,” Starks said.
It became an organized church in 1866 under Calvin Pickett as the first pastor. The congregation moved to its current location on Glover Street in 1973.
Cantrell highlighted the former pastors and reverends of the church, and discussed the impact of Ruttlen, who has been with the church for the last eight years.
“Under his leadership, I have seen the church grow even more. Not only in numbers, but in ministry,” she said. “If nothing else, he lets the community and the church know this is your home here. Whether you come one Sunday or 15 Sundays, you’re home when you’re here.”
Gail High spoke about church members that have died and their lasting influence on the congregation.
“I was sitting in my seat, and I was remembering the saints that are no longer here with us, and I was thinking about the sacrifices they made and what they gave,” said High, who said she believed they would be proud of the church today. “We have a legacy. We have a good legacy – a legacy that we have to carry on.”
Ruttlen highlighted Rev. Vincent Harris, district superintendent in the Texas Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. Harris is the son of Mary and Harry Harris and attended Pickett Rucker growing up.
“The history of this church took him to district superintendent, which means he’s over churches. So, everything he was taught while growing up in this church, he’s now able to distribute it all across the United States, and quite possibly, the world,” Ruttlen said.
“No matter how small we seem in number, God has a way of making us big.”
The program also included a praise dance performance by Cantrell and Monica Tapley, as well as an anniversary poem performance by Macieo Gaines.
Ruttlen said plans for the church include continuing to grow in size and presence while staying true to the church’s mission of knowing, loving and serving Jesus Christ.