Travelers along West Main Street in Lebanon and N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet may notice blue and white pinwheels which aim to raise awareness about child abuse.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center (CAC) has partnered with Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), Exchange Club of West Wilson County, and the Keith Edmonds Foundation to plant a pinwheel gardens in both cities. The Lebanon one is located in front of the Mitchell House and Mt. Juliet’s is near the clock tower and train station.
The 318 pinwheels represent children who have been served by the center over the last year and are placed in highly-traveled areas to help raise acknowledgement that abuse happens in the community.
“Often times when people think of a pinwheel, they think of a childhood memory. Year after year we plant pinwheel gardens all over country in the month of April; each pinwheel representing a child that has been abused,” said Keith Edmonds, founder of the Keith Edmonds Foundation, which works with abuse survivors. “Year after year that is thousands of ‘pinwheel’ children. Where are they now? To be empowered is to know what you have overcome and who you are. I am a pinwheel along with thousands of others. To me a pinwheel is a symbol of who I am. I am a pinwheel.”
Each year, the CACs across the state and nationwide provide training and outreach to raise awareness and to encourage communities to take steps to improve the well-being of children. This year with funding by United Way of Wilson County and Upper Cumberland, the CAC will display Child Abuse Prevention billboards in each of the five counties it serves.
“Our mission at Wilson County CASA is to provide trained volunteers who advocate in court for the stability and healthy development of abused and neglected children. Our goal at CASA is break this cycle,” CASA Executive Director Cathy Sweeney said.
Over the last 11 years, the CAC has completed over 2,500 forensic interviews with child victims of sexual and severe physical abuse.
In 2020, the CAC received 452 referrals from the Department of Children’s Service and conducted 318 forensic interviews.
One in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday, with 93 percent of those children being abused by someone they know and trust. Around 40 percent are abused by immediate or extended family members.
Scott Ridgway, CAC executive director, offered signs that could indicate abuse in children and teens:
• Physical problems such as chronic stomach pains or headaches may occur. Emotional and behavioral signals are more common. Some of them are “too perfect” behavior, anxiety, withdrawal, fear, depression, unexplained anger and rebellion.
• Nightmares, bedwetting, falling grades, cruelty to animals, bullying, being bullied, fire setting, runaway, and self-harm of any kind may be signs.
• Sexual behavior and language that is not age-appropriate can be red flags.
• Use of alcohol and drugs and an early age can be a sign.
To get involved with the CAC or to request free child abuse prevention training for your group, business, agency or organization, visit cac15.org.
To report child abuse or neglect, call 1-877-237-0004.