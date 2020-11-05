Beazer Homes will look to expand its Wilson County footprint after the Lebanon Planning Commission approved early plans to bring nearly 600 housing units near State Route 109.
The group approved the preliminary plat for Waverly, a 606-lot subdivision to be built on about 222 acres at 7291 Hickory Ridge Rd., west of State Route 109.
The group approved the plans with certain requirements recommended by Lebanon planning staff, including shared access or alley-loaded access to several homes along Martha-Leeville Road to minimize access points along the roadway, sidewalks on all roads and variances for cul-de-sac and block lengths for several roadways.
“With regards to Martha-Leeville, my client’s preference would be to provide a shared access,” Mike Wrye, representing Beazer, said.
Beazer plans to build on 599 of the 606 approved lots, with the remaining lots to be used for greenway, buffers and stormwater controls. The plans call for about 120 duplex villas that will have two units each and 479 single-family homes.
Lebanon Planning staff discussed a large, landlocked lot positioned in the interior of the subdivision inside of about 40 other residential lots. Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said plans that include landlocked lots are typically not approved, but Wrye said building would not take place on the lot.
Waverly is the second development Beazer has tapped for the western portion of Hickory Ridge Road, as the company plans to bring Hampton Chase to fruition in early 2021. Hampton Chase plans to have 115 townhome units on about nine acres, just east of Waverly.
Other Beazer developments throughout Wilson County include Nichols Vale, Tuscan Garden and Herrington in Mt. Juliet.