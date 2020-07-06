The Lebanon Planning Commission will send a large rezoning request for land near State Route 109 and Interstate 40 to the Lebanon City Council with a negative recommendation after the group unanimously disapproved of the request.
The request was made by Beazer Homes to rezone about 122 acres along Hickory Ridge Road to medium- and high-density residential. The current zoning allows a minimum lot size of 9,000 square feet, while the potential rezoning would allow minimum lot sizes of 9,000 square feet for the first unit and 6,000 square feet for each additional unit in the medium rezoning, and minimum lot sizes of 6,000 square feet with the high-density rezoning.
Beazer’s plans call for 747 units on the 122 acres, which includes 121 lots featuring two villas per lot, 238 single-family units on 4,000 square-foot lots and 267 single-family units on 7,000 square-foot lots.
The Lebanon Planning Commission previously approved plans on behalf of David Weekley Homes to build about 700 homes on the same property.
Lebanon resident Jacqueline Royse said if a developer fails to complete the project, such as David Weekley Homes did, then neighbors could be left with worsened projects than were intended.
“I’ve been here and done this in 2018. I just don’t believe high density is appropriate for this area for many reasons,” she said.
City planning staff said the rezoning would meet the city’s future land use plans, but commissioner Chuck Daley made a motion to recommend denial to the Lebanon City Council, which was approved unanimously.
The Lebanon City Council will hold a public hearing and first reading on the plans July 21 at 5:55 p.m. at City Hall.