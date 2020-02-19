State Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, has filed legislation to allow local governments in Tennessee to conduct their own special census to include unborn children in their population.
Because local governments receive state dollars based on population size, Pody said if this legislation passes, then it will benefit local governments by putting them in a position to receive more funds from the state.
“Even though a child might not yet be born, that life will certainly add to the population size and impact the community,” Pody said. “Not only will it cost money to educate that child, but that life will also increase costs for infrastructure, healthcare and other services. This legislation simply gives local governments the opportunity to prepare for the arrival of that child and ensure they have the proper funds to meet the needs of the community.”
Though the federal census is conducted every 10 years, some Tennessee cities with fast-growing populations have opted to conduct a special census. The purpose of an interim census is to get a more accurate population count, which can dramatically change in only a few years.
Lebanon grew by more than 8.5 percent from 2017 to 2018, according to the Tennessee State Data Center.
“Cities and towns, especially in the Nashville area, are growing rapidly, and experts project these trends will continue,” Pody said. “It is important for city planners and local officials working to provide services in these communities to have the most accurate population count possible, and this legislation will support those efforts.”
The legislation has been referred to the Senate State and Local Government Committee, where it will be considered in the coming weeks.