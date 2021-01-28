The Tennessee Special Olympics Area 27 annual Lebanon Polar Plunge fundraiser will go virtual for 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is usually held at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon.
Event organizers are asking participants to plunge at home on Saturday, Feb. 6. Polar Plunge at home ideas include pools, baby pools, slip and slides, water hose pipes, water balloon fight and sprinklers.
With a minimum of $50 donation, each plunger will receive the official Plunge T-shirt. The Polar Plunge at Home option will continue to support Special Olympics Tennessee athletes to compete and train.
People can select the Plunge at Home option when registering. At-home plungers are asked to submit a video or picture of their Plunge at home.
For information, go to specialolympicstn.org/polar-plunge and select “Lebanon,” or call George Walker at (615) 547-1213 or Ed Baenziger at (615) 449-5132.