Mt. Juliet Police Department K-9 Officer Majlo, and his partner, Cpl. Chris Barth, were instrumental in tracking down two robbery suspects in Mt. Juliet recently.
On Dec. 3 two men pepper-sprayed a pizza delivery driver and stole the pizza on Silverstone Lane around 9:15 p.m., according to police.
Police said the male delivery driver, 25, was confronted by two men who ran off with the pizza, but no cash.
Barth and Majlo responded from their home and Majlo picked up the suspects’ scent and tracked it one mile to a house on West Division Street. The suspects, an 18 year old and a 20 year old, were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.
In October, Majlo tracked down another suspect hiding under a shed.
Barth and Majlo, 3, have been partners for more than a year. Majlo is a Belgian Malinois from Czechoslovakia. He’s the department’s only K-9 officer.