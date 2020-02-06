A walk in a Mt. Juliet neighborhood took a bad turn when an off-duty Metro police officer’s dog was attacked by an unleashed dog and he stabbed the stray to end the attack.
The incident happened on Beagle Run in the Trailwood Farms subdivision. The incident was captured by a nearby doorbell camera, but a large trash can blocked most of the video.
According to a report from the Wilson County Sheriff’s office, the dog walker, Roy Sain, called police after the incident happened.
The report says Sain was walking his dog, a 9-year-old American bulldog. Sain told officers another dog came up to the pair “acting friendly, but then turned on his dog trying to bite it.”
Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Moore said Sain tried unsuccessfully to separate the dogs, then pulled out a 3-inch knife and stabbed the stray dog three or four times.
The report says the last time the blade went all the way in and the dog ran away.
Sain took his dog to Mt. Juliet Animal Clinic, according to officials at the Fraternal Order of the Police Andrew Jackson Lodge 5.
Assistant District Attorney Tom Swink said, “At this point we have had no notice of criminal charges placed in this incident. At the time we do, then we will investigate.”
Moore said he had no details about the condition of the stabbed dog.
Sain said in a statement: “As an animal lover, I am incredibly sorry that this incident resulted in the harm of another animal, but I was left with no choice as my dog, who I was walking on a leash, was being attacked by another aggressive dog who was left free to roam the neighborhood. After multiple attempts to physically remove the aggressive animal from my dog and after listening to my dog yelp out in pain — as is captured in the video — I was forced to use the only tool available to me to save my dog from further injury.”