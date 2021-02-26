Several new businesses have opened or are scheduled to open soon in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, headlined by Popeyes, Bubbakoo’s Burritos and 7-Eleven.
The western portion of Lebanon will soon have a new gas station as 7-Eleven will be located at the corner of Blair Lane and West Main Street.
“As a resident close to this location, it is a welcomed breath of fresh air to be have the opportunity at any time of day to be able to go down and fill up on the way in or the way out,” said planning commissioner Chad Williams, who noted the closest gas station to the west side of town that’s open after 9 p.m. is in the middle of town or on State Route 109.
Last year, Sarah Haston, Lebanon Economic and Community Development director, said it’s natural for gas station developers to focus on that portion of town due to the growth rate of the area.
Construction of Popeyes fast-food restaurant in Lebanon continues at 507 S. Cumberland St., the site of a former car wash near Walmart. The Lebanon Planning Commission approved amended plans for the restaurant last year after it previously approved plans, which has caused the delayed opening of the restaurant.
“It’s a different developer, but it’s in the same location as it previously was when it was approved. This submittal is larger than what was previously submitted and approved ... so that warranted it going back to planning commission,” Lebanon Planner Seth Harrison said.
The Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance recently opened a 12,600-square-foot facility at 1035 S. Hartmann Dr., which will primarily serve as a clinical space, and includes physical therapy space and an indoor and outdoor sports performance areas with artificial turf.
The facility also features a large studio space for yoga and routine exercises. The clinic offers physical therapy, sports performance training and on-site imaging services.
Other recent openings include The Gift Basket, located at Lebanon Outlet Marketplace, and Cedar City RV’s relocation to 1102 Sparta Pike.
Future planned openings include Taco Bell on Eastgate Boulevard and Seafood Sacs, which will be located at Lebanon Outlet Marketplace.
Mt. Juliet
Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said several businesses have recently opened or are expected to open soon in the city.
Martin said Bubbakoo’s Burritos is set to open its first Tennessee location at 161 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. next to the Interstate-40 exit. Bubbakoo’s Burritos opened in 2008 in Point Pleasant, N.J., and has expanded to about 45 locations nationwide, including 34 locations in New Jersey.
The Mt. Juliet location, owned by Vijay Patel, will be the franchise’s second in the southern portion of the country, with the closet store located in Louisville, Ky.
The restaurant is expected to open by the end of February.
Pelican’s SnoBalls will have a new home at the Hawk’s Landing development on Lebanon Road near Green Hill High School and expected to open next month.
Owner Eric Miller also owns Pelican’s SnoBalls in Gallatin, and the seasonal shaved ice shop is open about six months out of the year, typically from April to October.
Pelican’s SnoBalls features more than 100 flavors and has been in business for more than 20 years.