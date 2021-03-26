A long time Mt. Juliet donut maker has emerged from a business break to prepare to open a new shop donut shop on Nonaville Road.
Nader Khoury owned Gourmet Donuts and Café in Mt. Juliet for 15 years, but closed the shop to deal with health issues and business ramifications related to COVID-19. These days he can be seen almost daily prepping his new donut shop to open in April.
The Hermitage resident said his original donut place remained popular. However, he received a heart transplant in 1999 and is on the waiting list for another heart transplant, as well as a kidney transplant.
“It was a great 15 years and we are so happy to be on our way to open Mt. Juliet Donut Shop,” said Khoury at his shop with his team at the new location next to a new Dollar General.
“A lot of people like us,” he said. “They all support us and will follow us. Ask anyone. We show the ultimate respect to people.”
Part of Khoury’s popularity is that he donated hundreds of donuts to different community events through the years.
The shop owner got up at 4 a.m. to make donuts from scratch each day. He said these days he’s up early getting the shop ready, along with his business partner and wife, Romena, and business associate Abe Gayed.
Recently they were at the new location to oversee cabinet and floor installations. Khoury sold the donut shop he founded on N. Mt. Juliet Road and said he is happy to now be in the shopping center on Nonaville Road that already sees much business. Chris Robinson of Robinson Properties is the developer of the property.
“Nadar was a very successful business owner before and had a great following,” Robinson said. “He sold to another family and recently contacted us. We told him we had a great place for him to open another donut shop. I will say he has some of the best donuts ever.”
The Mt. Juliet Donut Shop is expected to be open seven days a week.
“I promise people love our donuts, they are fresh made every day,” Khoury said. “I just love our community’s people from my heart and with God’s grace.”
Khoury said while he’s not 100 percent healthy while awaiting transplants, he plans to be at the shop a lot of the time. He said his wife will supervise the donut making, along with Gayed.
They plan to offer an array of donuts, just like at his former shop, along with muffins, sandwiches, and coffee.
A growing population spot
Robinson said the three-space strip mall is 2,500 square feet with Dollar General the anchor and Iconic Culture hair salon there as well.
“There is a huge draw over there now,” he said. “There’s huge density.”
He noted the current construction of North Town Gardens apartments and the proposed Windtree Pines residential development.
“So many people pass by the strip mall,” he said.
Robinson said Iconic Culture is leased by Landon Isbell who has barber shop experience.
“It’s really cool in there,” Robinson said. “It’s a great vibe with old pictures on the walls. He stays busy and is open popular hours.”
He said both Isbell and Khoury “have a lot of class.”
This Dollar General, opened last September, is the fourth Dollar General Robinson Properties has built.
“We went out and analyzed the area over there, took traffic counts and thought it was a great package deal,” Robinson said. “It’s such a convenient area. I see kids walking on the new sidewalks to go to Dollar General. It’s a nice foothold in that part of town that’s growing.”