While some people tried to steal Christmas from hundreds of Wilson County children when they broke into a trailer and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of donated toys early last month, they did not succeed because the community stepped up big time.
A few weeks ago, Mt. Juliet Big Brothers didn’t know if it would be able to conduct its annual Mother’s Toy Store that gives children in need presents for Christmas.
“In my 20-plus years with this outreach, never have I experienced such a thing,” Mt. Juliet Big Brothers President Sherry Bilbrey said at the time. “How can anyone do that to our children? To take away their Christmas? It’s an outrage and we can’t recoup.”
But the organization did recover. An elated Bilbrey opened the Mother’s Toy Store for four hours on Dec. 21, chock full of toys for children and even some small gifts for their mothers.
Bilbrey said when news got out about the possible cancellation of the event, held at Mt. Juliet Middle School, the community saved Christmas this year. People and businesses began to donate toys to Big Brothers.
“(The Wilson Post’s story) started it all,” Bilbrey said. “People started calling me left and right. Then the television stations took to it. Facebookers started sharing.”
The donation bins in schools and across Wilson County started to fill up and Big Brothers could barely keep up.
“We knew we had enough toys and items to run the store,” Bilbrey said.
A very active dropoff space was at the Mt. Juliet Police Station.
“I cannot thank the people enough,” she said. “And monetary donations were also flying in. When this happened, we only had about $40 in the bank account. We hope donations will give that a buffer now.”
Bilbrey said Christmas is back on for community children in need.
“I am so happy,” she said. “My heart is just about burst out of my body.”
The monetary donations helped Big Brothers buy food for their food basket program to donate to those in need right before the Toy Store opened.
Last year more than 1,000 children received toys for Christmas. This year even more children received Christmas from a giving community that stepped up to make sure their Christmas was bright.