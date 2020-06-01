The organizer of the WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) said Wilson County Fairgrounds officials said the event is a “go” as of right now and set to take place Sept. 26-27 at the Lebanon facility.
“We met at the venue (last) week and Clinton said I could plan for the Pow Wow and he thought things will be much better in September regarding the COVID-19 worries,” said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola.
James E. Ward Agricultural Center Director Clinton Smith confirmed the Pow Wow is scheduled.
“I met with Cindy and her people,” he said. “The Pow Wow is a go and we look forward to her event being here. It will take place in our covered arena that is open-sided and there are not as many restrictions there.”
Last autumn was the first time in 37 years the Mt. Juliet Pow Wow did not take place. Yahola changed the name to WilCo Pow Wow because the event will no longer take place in Mt. Juliet.
Yahola announced last year the Pow Wow was cancelled for 2019 because the venue at Mundy Memorial Park was no longer available and there was not a proper substitute venue available on short notice.
Part of the venue change process was searching for a covered arena with ample parking. Yahola said many times the Pow Wow was rained out and cancelled.
“It was just a one-year respite, a year off because we needed a rest and plan a new, workable solution to continue the rich tradition of this long time Pow Wow,” said Yahola.
The Fairgrounds also has a BMW Motorcycle Club event scheduled for that same weekend.
“They will be on the other side of Fhe fairgrounds, but this is a good thing because that event draws about 4,000, as well, and we hope they decide to attend the Pow Wow while there,” said Yahola.
The 2020 event will be a competition Pow Wow with Native American food, arts and crafts, music and intertribal dancing. In the past, about 4,000 people attended the event and Yahola said she expects more will come this year because the venue is much bigger.
There should be about six food venders and up to 40 arts and crafts venders.
“We are just really excited we got the go ahead to announce this year’s Pow Wow,” Yahola said. “We are positive and moving forward and signing up participants. We are planning and telling everyone about it.”