The Wilco Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) will return at a new location this month after being cancelled for the past two years.
Wilco Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola said it’s a new year for the Pow Wow set to take place this weekend at the James E. Ward Ag Center in Lebanon. She said while the Pow Wow’s name has changed, it’s still under her leadership and the same as the Pow Wow that’s been around nearly 40 years.
The event attracts about 4,000 attendees to experience the Native American culture with tribal dancing contests, authentic food and dozens of vendors.
The Ag Center offers a covered, but open-air space. Some previous events were cancelled because of rain. However, there will be a few activities outside, such as demonstration tepees.
She said the biggest plus about this location is parking space.
“We have a larger better parking area,” said Yahola. “Way more than Mundy Memorial Park (the most recent venue in Mt. Juliet]. I say it’s ample, ample parking and no huge hill to walk up.”
About 120 dancers, representing about 50 tribes from across the country, are scheduled to compete in an event. Two additions are a new Aztec group from South America and a tomahawk thrower.
Food venders will serve up buffalo burgers, Indian tacos, mutton stew, and other regional Native American fare.