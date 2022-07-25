For the first time in two years, students, staff and visitors will have to pay for meals -- and pay more -- at schools in Wilson County when the school year begins next month.
Both Wilson County Schools and the Lebanon Special School District have also increased their meal costs, due to the rising cost of food they said.
The federal waivers which paid for school meals during the pandemic the past two years have expired, according to LSSD Director Brian Hutto.
Breakfast is still free as it has been for the past eight years, but lunches will cost $2.50 (an increase of $1) for the elementary and middle schools in the district.
“We cover the breakfast because the first meal is important,” Hutto said. “We’ve visited other districts and liked their program and what it provided.”
Meals at WCS have gone up 95 cents, according to WCS spokesman Bart Barker. For students, breakfast will cost $2.25, and lunch will cost $2.75 at elementary and middle schools. High school breakfast will cost $2.50, and lunch will be $3.
Students may qualify for free meals or for reduced-price meals at WCS and LSSD. For information or to apply at WCS schools, call (615) 453-7308 or go to www.wcschools.com. For information about LSSD’s program, call (615) 449-6060 or go to www.lssd.org.
Barker said that if a student does not have adequate funds at the time of the meal, they will be allowed to charge the meal. There will be no limit to the number of reimbursable meals provided. Charge notifications will be sent home weekly from the school nutrition managers, he said.
In both districts, meal charges may be paid online or with cash.
Barker said that all children in households receiving benefits from SNAP or Families First and children participating in their school’s Head Start program are eligible for free meals.