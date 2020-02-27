Mt. Juliet commissioners approved on first reading a 47.4-acre development at Cedar Drive and Old Lebanon Dirt Road.
The proposed development is called Cedar Center and does not include any residential uses, according to commissioners. The preliminary master development plan presented by M2 Group LLC proposes five office buildings (total of 185,800 square feet), a 3,890- square-foot restaurant and a combination retail/office component at 184,534 square feet.
According to the plan, the southern portion of the site is encumbered by the Stoner Creek flood zone.
Mt. Juliet Planning Director Jennifer Hamblen said the proposed parking for 1,131 spaces is inadequate.
“What is required is 1,230 spaces for this development,” she said.
However, she said because parking will be shared across the development, she feels the 1,131 spaces would be “just fine,” and would rather see “less pavement and more green space.”
Mt. Juliet Deputy Public Works Director Neal Hall said about half of the 47.4 acres are in the flood plain.
Hall said the developer would cut and fill some of the floodplain. Developer spokesperson Matt Ryan said the project proposes a couple of trails in the unusable portion of the property.
A pavilion has been proposed to be built by the developer on some of that unusable land.
Mayor Ed Hagerty suggested before second reading, some research be done on how the city could utilize some acreage not used in the development because of potential flooding. Commissioner Ray Justice suggested a soccer park.
Hagerty said he had concerns that caused him “heartburn” related to infrastructure and safety hazards with Old Lebanon Dirt Road and Cedar Drive inadequate for tractor trailer trucks that would go in and out of the center.
“I cannot see this working without improvements,” he said. “Not with this type of traffic.”
He said the lanes needed to be widened and if there was trouble with right of way, then eminent domain could be utilized by the city to gain more property to widen the roads.
“If we need to, the city will do due diligence about easements and right of way and perhaps it might fall on the city to utilize our powers for the greater good, safety of our citizens,” Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Andy Barlow said.
Already, the applicant has agreed to widen Cedar Drive to two 11-foot lanes, with curb and gutters, and two five-foot-wide sidewalks.
Justice said he would not vote for the project without two left turn lanes constructed to feed onto North Mt. Juliet Road from the project. Barlow said he would look at the traffic study. He noted one lane in peak periods could handle about 450 cars and he would do the numbers on projected vehicles.
The development passed 3-2 on first reading with Hagerty and Justice voting no. The second reading is scheduled for March 9 at City Hall at 6:30 p.m.