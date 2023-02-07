Providence Church in Mt. Juliet presented its annual Christmas service offerings to two recipients on Jan. 22. From left: Mark Youngman, Lead Pastor at Providence Church; Marcy Carter, Resource Administrator at Compassionate Hands; Shelia Weathers, Ministry Development at Compassionate Hands; John Grant, Executive Director at Compassionate Hands; Kristie Buhler, Principal at Barry Tatum Academy; and Eve Southworth, Director of Outreach at Providence Church.
Since the end of January non-profit homeless shelter Compassionate Hands in Lebanon is debt free after Providence Church in Mt. Juliet blessed it with a $190,000 check to fully pay off the mortgage of its Center for Hope & Renewal.
Compassionate Hands Minister and Executive Director John Grant said the center was purchased November 2020 with another huge check from Providence Church for the down payment. However, he said he never believed the center would be mortgage free so soon.
“Providence Church has known our need,” Grant said. “They have been great partners from the beginning. My goodness! This is an astonishing and incredible gift. And, we can now continue our mission to further activate the resources of the church to love our neighbors in need.”
Providence Church Director Of Outreach Eve Southworth said the church has partnered with Compassionate Hands on an ongoing basis.
“We have a lot of volunteers there (Compassionate Hands) because of our relationship with them and our congregants wholeheartedly believe in their mission,” said Southworth.
Southworth said every year the church has an outreach program during which it collects offerings over five services on Dec. 23-24.
“We choose a couple of organizations and prior to the services with offerings, we put together a video package about the story and mission of the recipients to present to the congregation,” she said.
All of the collections go toward that year’s chosen recipients. This year $282,000 was collected with $190,000 allocated to Compassionate Hands, and $92,000 toward Barry Tatum Academy.
Each organization was presented its check during the Jan. 22 service.
“John Grant was almost speechless when I had the honor to call him and tell him about the donation,” Southworth said. “We talked a lot about the organization and their big dream to pay off the mortgage. We knew that we wanted to help him. He was dumbfounded. God is good.”
Grant said Compassionate Hands began back in 2013 when a homeless man froze to death on the front steps of a Nashville church.
“A group of eight churches in Wilson County came together then to make sure nobody would freeze to death in Wilson County,” he said. “We knew it could happen here. We knew we had to do something.”
He said that first winter there were 444 beds used; last winter, 2,600 beds were utilized. The center opens each day from December through March at 4 p.m. for overnight stays.
Grant said that because of the pandemic a safe place was needed to spread out and sanitize. The organization leaders thought about rentals, but they needed to be equipped with fire sprinklers and that was not cost effective.
“In August 2020, we knew we had to buy something,” Grant said.
They finally found a daycare at 214 N. College St. about two blocks from the Lebanon Square on Sept. 1.
“We had little time to turn it from a daycare into a homeless shelter, about 30 days,” he said.
Providence Church members not only donated the mortgage money, but they also help with meals, overnight hosting and many other tasks.
“It’s truly unbelievable and a thank you seems so small,” said Grant.
Currently, the nonprofit has a staff of eight people and three caseworkers. They kept 75 families from being evicted during the pandemic and housed 47 men and 10 women last Christmas weekend.
Grant said the ministry grows every day and will need a bigger facility again.
Grant emphasized all the churches in the Compassionate Hands network bring in different skills and contributions to the organization.
“It’s bigger than any one church,” he said. “We are so grateful.”