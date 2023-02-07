Compassionate hands

Providence Church in Mt. Juliet presented its annual Christmas service offerings to two recipients on Jan. 22. From left: Mark Youngman, Lead Pastor at Providence Church; Marcy Carter, Resource Administrator at Compassionate Hands; Shelia Weathers, Ministry Development at Compassionate Hands; John Grant, Executive Director at Compassionate Hands; Kristie Buhler, Principal at Barry Tatum Academy; and Eve Southworth, Director of Outreach at Providence Church.

Since the end of January non-profit homeless shelter Compassionate Hands in Lebanon is debt free after Providence Church in Mt. Juliet blessed it with a $190,000 check to fully pay off the mortgage of its Center for Hope & Renewal.

Compassionate Hands Minister and Executive Director John Grant said the center was purchased November 2020 with another huge check from Providence Church for the down payment. However, he said he never believed the center would be mortgage free so soon.

