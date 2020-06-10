Wilson County’s three public libraries reopened their doors to the public last week, with restrictions.
The Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and Watertown libraries closed March 17 for local and state mandates regarding COVID-19. All three branch directors said they are following CDC and Tennessee Library Association rules that address the number of people in the library at a time, length of stay, self-checkout procedures and returned books quarantines.
During some of the closure time, all three libraries offered curbside service
Lebanon
Lebanon-Wilson County Library Director Alesia Burnley said that branch is operating on limited hours.
“We are limiting visitors to 30 people at a time, for 30 minutes,” she said.
She said masks are preferred, but not required. All employees will wear masks. There are also hand sanitizing stations in the building, and Burnley said a library employee will be at the front door to keep count of how many people enter.
“Patrons are asked if they touch a book, to please put on a cart where they will be wiped down with a sanitized wipe,” she said.
To return checked out books, people are asked to drop them in the outside book drop where employees with masks and gloves will retrieve them. Once retrieved, they will be put in a special place and quarantined for 72 hours before going back on the shelf.
Burnley said patrons have the opportunity to use the library’s online e-book and audio book services.
All in-house summer programs for both children and adults have been cancelled. Library staff will read books online and present songs on the library’s Facebook page.
The kids summer reading program can be completed online.
Mt. Juliet
Mt. Juliet-Wilson County Library Director Tracy Horvath said that branch’s protocols are similar to the ones for the Lebanon library.
That branch will allow just 30 patrons in the building for 30 minutes at one time.
Outside the library the sidewalk is marked with green circles to tell people where to stand six feet apart while they await entry. All of the library’s furniture, tables and computers are not available.
The library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel have craft videos each week for kids.
Children’s Librarian Hanna Ebeling said the Summer Reading program will be held as usual. Participants can register online or at the library and print the reading log. The deadline to sign up is June 30.
The library will have no in-house programs this summer.
“People seem very understanding these had to be rescheduled,” she said.
All their returned books are quarantined 72 hours, as well.
Watertown
Watertown-Wilson County Hamblen Bell Library Director Pamela Wiggins said she’s ecstatic about the library’s reopening. Because her building is smaller, only five visitors every 30 minutes will be allowed to enter.
“We are not allowing in-house or face to face presentations,” said Wiggins. “This is to protect the children.”
Only three of the library’s seven computers will be accessible to the public. Kids programs such as The Science Guy will be available on the library’s Facebook page.
Returned books will be quarantined 72 hours and Wiggins said she will personally wipe them down. Curbside service has been eliminated.
In the past Wiggins had distributed lunches after each of her scheduled programs. She said this year she will provide “Grab and Go” lunches from 10:30 a.m. to noon. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The lunches are provided by Second Harvest Food Bank.
PUBLIC LIBRARIES
Reopening hours for public libraries in Wilson County:
Lebanon: 108 S. Hatton Ave. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Mt. Juliet: 2765 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Watertown: 206 Public Square. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.