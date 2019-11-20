A wave of gas stations will make its way to Lebanon in the coming months after city leaders approved plans for a handful of gas and convenience centers to be built.
RaceTrac will build a station at the corner of South Cumberland Street and Tennessee Boulevard, the former location of Ryan’s buffet, which closed in March 2018.
The company will also build a 16-pump convenience station at 1700 W. Main St., east of Snow White Drive-In, according to Lebanon Planning documents. The facility will be 5,500 square feet.
Both RaceTrac facilities are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020, RaceTrac spokesperson Megan Shannon said.
RaceTrac entered Tennessee this year for the first time. The company also plans to open 50 stores throughout Middle Tennessee by 2023, including stores in Clarksville, Murfreesboro, Gallatin, Smyrna, Hendersonville and Spring Hill.
QuikTrip has also submitted building plans to the Lebanon Planning Department to build a travel center and fuel station on Sparta Pike.
Two restaurants are also planned in Lebanon, although one has been approved for about a year.
City leaders approved plans for Steak ’n Shake last year. The plans called for a restaurant on Highway 231 South, adjacent to the entrance to the Lebanon Outlet Marketplace.
Lebanon’s third Taco Bell will be built on Eastgate Boulevard, joining locations on West Main Street and South Cumberland Street.