Today

Showers this morning then thundershowers developing during the afternoon hours. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.