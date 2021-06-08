Rachel Cook has been named as the new principal for Gladeville Elementary, Wilson County Schools has announced.
She takes over for Monica Fox, who retired after a 30-year career in education.
Cook, a former teacher at GES, was most recently an assistant principal at West Elementary.
“Gladeville Elementary was home before I was assistant principal at West Elementary for the last six years,” Cook said in a news release. “It will be a true honor to be back serving the students, parents and faculty and staff of this great school. I look forward to building relationships with stakeholders and continuing the legacy Mrs. Fox has built.”
Cook received a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Middle Tennessee State University. She’s also received an educational specialist degree in educational leadership from Lipscomb University. Currently, she is working toward her Ed.D degree in educational leadership and policy analysis at East Tennessee State University
Cook and her husband, Brandon, are both Mt. Juliet natives, and they have five children. She enjoys horseback riding and working on their family farm.