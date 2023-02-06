Anticipation for the railroad crossings being fixed around the city of Lebanon took a step forward last week.
Railroad crossings in Lebanon on W. Baddour Parkway, Hartmann Drive and N. Castle Heights were temporarily paved or crossing pads fixed, to get through the winter, according to a news release from the city.
All of those crossing pads are scheduled for larger-scale repairs or replacements with upcoming projects.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation Railroad Safety office has several projects with railroad crossings in Lebanon that it is reviewing for safety improvements based on crash history, number of trains and school buses, and annual average daily traffic. The crossings at W. Baddour Parkway (behind Tractor Supply Company), W. Baddour Parkway at Hartmann Drive, and W. Baddour Parkway at N. Castle Heights are projects in the program.
“The City of Lebanon has the opportunity to make significant safety, and operational improvements at a reduced cost by participating in TDOT’s railroad safety program,” City of Lebanon Traffic Engineer Kristen Rice said in the news release.
The crossing improvements that may be addressed in those projects include upgraded railroad signals and gates, upgraded railroad crossing pads, quad gates and delineators, signalized intersection rebuilds, turn lanes, vehicle and pedestrian railroad gates, LED street lighting, signage and pavement markings.