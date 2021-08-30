Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for flooding rains. Low near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain and thunderstorms. Potential for flooding rains. High 74F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.