Kiera Robertson is now affiliated with the Mt. Juliet branch of Crye-Leike Real Estate Services as a licensed Realtor.
Robertson will serve the residential real estate needs of buyers and sellers throughout Wilson, Rutherford and surrounding counties.
Robertson, a Lebanon native, has worked as a concierge at a senior living facility for over 17 years. During that time, she also worked in the sales and marketing departments, which inspired her to join the real estate industry.
“My years working in senior living allowed me to form relationships with people from all walks of life,” said Robertson. “I joined real estate because I believe that I can connect with many people throughout this area and help them find a home they truly love. My great-grandfather was also in this industry for many years, and I am looking forward to carrying on his legacy.”