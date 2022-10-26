Jay Wilfong wasn’t born in a barn, but he’d be glad to let you spend the night in his. You can even grab a bite to eat and maybe get up on stage and sing or pick a bit.
The entrepreneur operates Starstruck Farm where he has transformed 16 stalls into “horse-stall suites” inside a fabulous 10,000- to 11,000-square-foot structure that was once country music star Reba McEntire’s horse barn.
“I lived on Academy Road and drove by the farm for years and saw how beautiful it was and eventually got in condition to buy it and negotiate a deal on it. I thought there was a lot of potential in it, and I actually bought it with not knowing what I was going to do with it,” said Wilfong, who has resided in Wilson County for 24 years.
“I bought a 46-acre horse farm and seven-acre lake lot beside Reba’s old house in 2019. The horse barn has 16 stalls with eight stalls on each side. I never got into horses so it’s kind of strange I bought a horse farm. I’m kind of afraid to get up on one.
“I converted the 16 horse stalls to Airbnb lodges. We call them horse-stall suites and they each have a big-screen TV and a bathroom. We’ve got a kitchen, and we serve everyone a really good country breakfast every morning.
“We converted the riding arena and showroom in the barn into the Arena Room. We have live music in there with a projection system and good sound and lighting. It’s a great room to listen to music.”
Starstruck Farm also operates as a venue for weddings, corporate events, family get-togethers and reunions. The Arena Room can serve 200-225 people, and the entire farm can be reserved for a crowd of 2,000 to 3,000.
Wilfong, 71, was born in Willow Branch, Ind., population 100, where there were about 25 houses on one street.
“We moved out into the country, and I grew up on farm on a dirt road. We grew corn, hay and oats. We had beef cattle, and Dad raised harness horses,” he said.
“I started my business career at age six selling potholders. I went on to the restaurant business, then a music store, the sound reinforcement business, sound equipment manufacturer and into real estate. I sold my sound equipment and manufacturing business to Gibson Guitar Corporation.
“When I sold the business to Gibson, it was a requirement of the sale that I work for Gibson for about six months. After that I bought and sold real estate and bought houses, renovated them and resold them.”
Beside the horse-stall suites in the Grand Ole Barn, Starstruck Farm has 13 A-frame glampers, which Wilfong described as “a combination of camping and staying in a nice, little vacation-type listing.”
Also on the property is an RV area, an outdoor stage called the Wedding Tree, six acres of vineyard with 3,800 vines which Wilfong hopes will produce ripe grapes that he can turn into wine next fall. And two fishing ponds are in the works.
He plans to open the Chuckwagon, a buffet-style restaurant in early December, and currently serves a $10 country-style breakfast in the mornings. His Jayleone Italiano kitchen serves pizza, lasagna, spaghetti, salads and hickory-smoked BBQ 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
“We do an open-stage session with some of the best studio musicians in Nashville 7-10 p.m. Fridays. There is no admission, and a buffet is available at $15. We’re not a bar at all. We’re very family friendly. On Saturday nights we have a bonfire, live music, hayrides, hot dogs, stuff to make s’mores and soft drinks, all for $10,” he said.
“I have around 10 employees. I’d like to heap some praise on my staff as Airbnb has given us a ‘superhost’ rating and add that I’ve gotten a lot of divine guidance on what I do.”
Wilfong was already into agritourism development before he bought Starstruck Farm with his Twig City Farm on Academy Road in Laguardo. This is a tiny house site where he designed and built six 200-square-foot structures using timber he cut and milled on the property.
“You can stay from one night to 30 days and generally have to book ahead two to three weeks,” he said of the half-dozen bungalows.
As for hobbies, Wilfong said, “I work quite a bit, but I enjoy what I do. Ninety-nine percent of everything I’ve ever done I’ve enjoyed. Doing something you love is really not work. I’m an old guitar player and like rock ’n’ roll and blues. I do play the Friday night open session.”
He also has a collection of about 100 vintage guitars and loves to plant banana trees everywhere on his property including around the Grand Ole Barn and the Twig City Farm.
Regarding Reba McEntire’s former mansion and farm on Highway 109 just south of the Cumberland River, the house was built in 1969. McEntire and then-husband Narvel Blackstock moved into it in 1989 and made additions and later built the horse barn. That house is now the Estate at Cherokee Dock, a luxury event venue and resort that sits on 15 acres of waterfront property.
Asked if he ever made the acquaintance of McEntire, Wilfong said, “I have not met Reba and would love to meet her and think she would really approve of what we’ve done here. I hope to meet her someday.”