Jay Wilfong wasn’t born in a barn, but he’d be glad to let you spend the night in his. You can even grab a bite to eat and maybe get up on stage and sing or pick a bit.

The entrepreneur operates Starstruck Farm where he has transformed 16 stalls into “horse-stall suites” inside a fabulous 10,000- to 11,000-square-foot structure that was once country music star Reba McEntire’s horse barn.