Wilson County residents might not expect major changes to recycling programs within the county, but leaders have discussed the possibility of recycling program creation and expansion.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said city leaders have expressed the desire to see the city’s recycling program expand after it started as a pilot program following Green Monster’s exit in 2016. The program started with 140 participants and has grown to about 800 participants.
“I was one of the people that really pushed for it. Since that point, it has grown,” Bell said. “We still want it to grow more and more people get involved with it. This is definitely something we want to continue and see it grow.”
Lebanon Public Works Director Jeff Baines and Public Works Administrator Lee Clark have continued to publicize the recycling program, according to Bell.
The city collected 11 tons of recycled materials in September, which grew to 14 tons in October and 15 tons in November.
“We certainly understand some people take their recycled materials to county convenience centers,” Bell said. “We want the program to grow. We feel it’s important.”
The program is $15 a month, and service is provided bi-weekly.
Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said the city does not offer a city-sponsored recycling service because it does not offer sanitation trash services, but leaders have discussed the possibility of a recycling program.
“Before the tornado, we were discussing the idea with various businesses. I would like to see a centralized static location,” Martin said. “We receive calls on occasion asking if the city offers a recycling program and we normally refer them to the county’s local convenience centers.”
Martin said there are some challenges with creating a recycling program in the city.
“The biggest challenge is having a safe and appropriate location for citizens to utilize,” Martin said.
Wilson County has seven convenience center locations that accept recycling products.
The centers accept cardboard, aluminum, tin, newspaper, magazines, metal, refrigerators/freezers, batteries, plastic milk jugs and soda bottles and carpet padding.
The county recently started accepting plastic items again, but milk jugs and plastic bottles must be removed from trash bags before entering the bin. The centers also accept computers, printers televisions, microwaves and similar products.
“Recycling is an important part of being good stewards of our environment and keeping our community clean. We are thankful for all the companies who recycle and are totally green. We are thankful for our citizens who believe this is a way to give back,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said.
Information about Wilson County recycling is available at wilsoncountytn.gov.