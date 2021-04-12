Milk jug, hair spray, detergent caps and more lids recycled can help provide benches and picnic tables for a Fraternal Order of Police camp in Mt. Juliet.
When you spin the entire effort together, a Wilson County church promoted the effort, a Mt. Juliet youth camp is enhanced, the environment is protected, and regional Eagle Scouts can invest in the effort to attain their pinnacle award.
This ongoing “donate plastic lids and caps” effort program that encourages recycling is promoted by the Mt. Juliet Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Church members Brenda and Ron Dixon spearhead this multi-faceted fun project. Brenda is the church’s communication specialist for Mt. Juliet. Her job is to find worthy community projects to support and promote.
She said Green Tree Plastics recycling plant out of Indiana has a program called ABC Promise Partnership.
“If appropriate lids and caps are recycled in a community effort, local Eagle Scouts take on the task of sorting and weighing and getting the recyclables to the Green Tree Plastics plant, then, via their ABC Promise program, they can order benches and picnic tables from their donated lids and caps and they, in turn, enhance local places like the FOP camp,” she said.
A recycle bin has been placed in the lobby of the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 1019 Charlie Daniels Parkway. Once it is full, scouts will sort, weigh and bring them to the recycle plant and pick up a bench or picnic table out of their donations and then donate to local groups.
FOP Lodge 5, Andrew Jackson Police Youth Camp Director Allen Herald is a retired Metro Nashville police officer. The Andrew Jackson FOB Police Youth Camp is located on Old Hickory Lake in north Mt. Juliet. Each summer it hosts 300 kids (50 a week for six weeks) said Herald.
“I have a retired Metro cook who cooks three meals a day for the campers,” said Herald.
Herald said he supports the recycle lids and caps program because his camp has been the recipient of the Eagle Scout projects, as well as two plastic benches and two picnic tables.
Herald said last year was the first year in decades that the camp was not held (cancelled by the pandemic). This year’s camp is scheduled for the weeks of June 14, 21, 28 and July 5, 12, and 19.
Dixon dropped off a gallon bag full of lids and caps at the bin in the MJPD lobby recently. She said she filled it up in two weeks with lids just from her husband and her.
“Can you imagine what a family of four could recycle and donate in a few weeks?” she said. “If we all do it here in Mt. Juliet, we could donate enough for quite a few benches and tables for the FOP camp”