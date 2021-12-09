Reelfoot Lake is a Tennessee treasure.

For such a tranquil setting, Reelfoot Lake got off to a tumultuous start.
Tennessee’s largest natural lake was formed by the New Madrid earthquake that rocked West Tennessee in late 1811 and continued to rumble into 1812, sending tremors as far away as Chicago.
Surrounding flatlands heaved and buckled, the mighty Mississippi ran backwards, and entire forests were swallowed up by the “Quake Lake.”
When the dust settled, a jewel had been created in the northwestern tip of Tennessee.
Reelfoot Lake and its surrounding cypress groves and marshes represent one of the country’s most diverse eco-systems, famous for fishing, waterfowling and eagle-watching. It is home to some 240 bird species.
The lake covers approximately 15,000 acres – approximately, because its impossible to determine exactly where solid terrain ends and marshy swamp begins.
The lake is shallow, its bottom covered in submerged trees and stumps, festooned with clusters of gnarled cypress and acres of swamp grass and lily pads.
Reelfoot’s barely submerged logs and stumps deter speedboats and water skiers, and even slow-poking fishing boats tread carefully.
The lake is an angler’s paradise, and for over thirty years fishing buddy Bob Sherborne and I made an annual spring pilgrimage to fish for Reelfoot’s giant spawning bluegill. We missed the last two springs due to the pandemic, but intend to make up for lost time.
You don’t have to be a fisherman to enjoy Reelfoot. It is brimming with wildlife, has some of the most spectacular scenery in the Southeast, and is ringed by lakeside resorts and restaurants like Blue Bank and Boyettes that specialize in great dining.
Reelfoot is steeped in history, starting with Chickasaws who inhabited the area centuries before the arrival of the first long-hunters, which included . According to legend, the area is named after Chief Reelfoot, who had a lame foot and a reeling walk.
Civil War battles raged along the river, and retreating Confederates sought refuge in the tangled swamps. Some claim their ghosts wander them yet.
In the early 1900s, Northern timber barons grabbed up the land and put the lake and its environs off-limits to local fishermen, trappers and hunters who depended on it for their livelihoods.
In response, night riders stalked moonlit roads, intimidating the timbermen and kidnapping two, one of whom was killed.
Eventually the timber barons left, and the lake and the land returned to the public.
In the early 1900’s market hunters slaughtered Reelfoot ducks by the millions, shipping them to fancy Northern restaurants, until federal regulations were imposed. Today duck hunting is a major industry on Reelfoot, regulated by federal and state wildlife agencies.
Reelfoot’s past history of violence carried over last year with the grisly murder of two duck hunters. The shooter drowned, and the motive remains unsolved.
That episode, rare in Reelfoot’s modern era, shouldn’t deter visitors. Reelfoot Lake is a year-round ecological wonderland and enchanting Tennessee treasure.
Every outdoorsman should check it out.