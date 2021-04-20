The Regal Cinemas at Providence Marketplace is scheduled to reopen Friday, May 21, the company announced on its website.
The 14-screen theater has been closed seven months for COVID-19 guidelines.
Regal Cinemas Opry Mills location and its theater in Knoxville, where the chain is based, reopened on April 2. All 547 Regal theaters in the United States were closed last October because of a second spike in COVID-19 cases.
“We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve,” said Mookie Greindinger, Chief Executive Officer of Cineworld, on the company’s website. “With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience.”
Regal has mandated safety measures at Regal Providence 14, as with other theatres. There are mask-wearing mandates, social distancing, reduced capacity and heightened ventilation in place.
When Providence 14 gets closer to its opening date, movie selections will be announced on its website, starting with “Godzilla vs. Kong.” Paramount has announced the release of “A Quiet Place Part 2” on May 28.