Relay for Life, like many events this past summer, had to be cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns. Last Saturday night those touched by cancer were remembered during a luminary display on West Main Street in Lebanon. Love Lights A Tree was presented by Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society. Approximately 200 luminaries had the names of cancer survivors and those who lost their battle with the disease.
More from this section
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Relay for Life goes on
- Military couple receives free home in Mt. Juliet
- CU HOOPS - Phoenix open season Nov. 14
- Maness expects ‘smooth transition’ in MJ
- Local deer processor supports Hunters for the Hungry
- Just two Wilson Co. teams are still playing
- Election Commission will move into former Fred’s building
- Dancing Lights of Christmas opens Friday
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘The demand for Mt. Juliet is high’
- Woody's Notebook: Bears spotted locally
- WOODY - Sneaky snake lurks in fish’s mouth
- WOODY - The great bait debate continues
- William Russell Parrish (Bill)
- Barker family keeps MJ car dealership rolling
- ‘We are going to see him one day’
- Christopher Jason Mears
- VB - Kendall Arnold inks with UC
- An unexpected roadmap