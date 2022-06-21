Phase 1 includes 5 soccer fields -
LEBANON - Maryville-based Relyant Global LLC was the only bidder for Phase 1 of the City of Lebanon's planned sports complex on Highway 231 South.
Relyant submitted an all-inclusive bid of $14,386,104 which will include the construction of four natural grass soccer fields, one artificial surface "showcase" field, restrooms, concession stand, a playground, two pavilions, a one mile walking trail and necessary parking.
"This is a big day. I'm just thankful for all the hard work that's brought us to this point," said Mayor Rick Bell.
"This City Council bought the land and the Sports Committee worked for a long time.
"We're really excited to focus on Phase 1 for safety -- to get the kids off the airport property. We know what the money is and we can begin to move forward and put this bid in front of the City Council.
"The City hasn't built a youth athletic field in over 20 years. The City is growing and it's time to do it again."
Relyant, a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), was founded in 2006 and has developed projects in North America, the Pacific, the Middle East and Asia.
Representatives of Relyant said the actual construction of the fields will be subbed out to Athletic Construction, Inc. of Oakwood, GA.
Athletic Construction was founded in 2000 and specializes in construction and renovation of athletic fields.
The company, a member of the Sports Field Manager's Association, recently broke ground on a soccer project for the Parks & Recreation Department of Gainesville, GA.
Tony Strickland, the founder of Athletic Construction, Inc., has worked in the industry since 1969 and has consulted on/or built fields for the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Nashville Sounds, the Memphis Chicks as well as college, high school and professional game fields across the Southeastern United States.
Expectations are for the bid to be brought to the City Council for first reading at the regular July 5 meeting.
Once completed, the five new illuminated fields would allow Wilson United Soccer to vacate their current home adjacent to the main runway at the Lebanon Municipal Airport.
Background: In January of 2019, the City Council agreed to purchase about 150 acres of land along Highway 231 just south of Stumpy Lane for about $2.5 million.
The Council hired Barge Design Solutions to help develop an overall plan for the soccer, baseball and softball complex.
Back in April of 2022, city leaders proposed funding some $17 million for the complex, and includes four funding sources:
• Cash from General Fund — $9,425,000
• Bond — $5,500,000
• American Rescue Funds — $1,325,000
• Storm Water Fund — $750,000
“The Lebanon City General Fund has more than $49 million,” Mayor Bell said. “Lebanon Finance Director Stuart Lawson and I both agree that fund should stay around $40 million.”
More on this story late in the week.