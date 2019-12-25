A handful of Wilson County candidates filed petitions for the March 2020 primary after the Wilson County Republican Party decided earlier this year to change its election process.
Seven candidates field petitions for several Wilson County offices.
The candidates include: Shelley Thompson Gardner, 15th Judicial District Public Defender; Ensley Hagan, Division III General Session Judge; Charles Leeman, Wilson County Property Assessor; Stephen Goodall, Wilson County Property Assessor; James (Rusty) Keith, Wilson County Commission District 17; and Joe Ali Husseini, Wilson County Commission District 17.
The Wilson County Republican Party’s move to hold a primary made Wilson County the 64th county in Tennessee to request a local primary. The state will reimburse Wilson County for most expenses incurred during the March primary election.
Tennessee voters are not required to register with a party, however voters in the Republican primary must be affiliated with or intend to affiliate with the Republican Party in order to vote in the primary.
Democrats and Independents, who don’t have primary elections, are not eligible to vote in the Republican primary, and a voter can vote only in one political party primary during early voting or Election Day.
There are legal ways to challenge the validity of candidates and voters in accordance to state law, according to Wilson County Administer of Elections Phillip Warren.
The last day for voters to register to vote for the Republican Primary Election is Feb. 3, 2020, and the last day to request an absentee ballot is Feb. 25, 2020. There are currently 84,836 registered eligible voters in Wilson County.
Wilson County residents can register or change their listed address at ovr.govote.tn.gov.
Early voting for the Republican Primary Election will take place Feb. 12 through Feb. 25, which election day set for March 3, 2020.
The dates are the same for the accompanying Presidential Preference Primary Election, which will also take place March 3, 2020.
The November General and City Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020.