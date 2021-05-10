The Lebanon City Council confirmed a previously approved rezoning for property on South Maple Street despite more than an hour of comments from nearby residents detailing their desire for the planning to remain unchanged.
The council approved a future land use plan and zoning amendment for two acres at 940 South Maple St. Both items passed on a 4-2 vote, with councilors Jeni Lind Brinkman and Fred Burton voting against the items.
The rezoning request would change the property, located just south of Wilson County Memorial Park, to allow the high-density development through a specific plan. Preliminary plans call for more than 40 units in a two-story townhome complex on the site.
Residents keyed on several factors during the hourlong public comment portion of the meeting, particularly the difference between nearby properties, which are mainly single-family lots, impact on traffic, potential dip in property value, safety concerns, and concern of more impact on floodwater in the adjoining neighborhood.
The property was previously zoned medium-density residential, which allows duplexes, condominiums, flats and other multi-family developments.
Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine said she supported the plans because the city would have more control over the project with the specific plan zoning and the developer would not have been subject to any buffer requirements under the previous zoning. She said developments under the previous zoning could also be three stories.
The project could also receive more consideration and analysis when preliminary plat and final plat plans are submitted to the Lebanon Planning Commission and Lebanon City Council in the future. Burdine pointed to the required traffic, water runoff and other studies that must be completed before the project’s construction begins as assurance for concerned residents.
Nearby residents have voiced their concerns through voice and written statements for months, including during the Lebanon Planning Commission meeting on the project, which resulted in a negative recommendation from the commission to the council.
June Drive resident Holly Wood said she moved into the “beautiful” neighborhood 16 years ago and voiced concern about the potential future of the area.
Christine Smith, a June Drive resident, highlighted a petition that contained signatures from nearly 130 households and signatures from eight of the nine adjoining neighbors.
“I can say with confidence that the surrounding neighbors do not want this property rezoned,” said Smith, who highlighted several reasons neighbors oppose the potential development. “It will increase traffic congestion exponentially, decrease the safety and privacy of adjoining neighbors, decrease the surrounding property values and inappropriately place apartments between two single-family lots.”
Smith said she didn’t believe the “peaceful” area, which contains the cemetery and adjoining neighborhoods, was the appropriate place within the city for the development, and that it would not add value to South Maple Street.
“Apartments will bring in more tenants who have no long-term investment in the community. If you want to revitalize Maple Street, you need to incentivize owners to live in their homes and fix up their properties, not put in apartments on random single-family lots,” she said.
“It really makes me sad and sick to see what it is becoming. This isn’t going to benefit us in any way. It’s going to cause more traffic,” Wood said. “We love our neighborhood and we want the best for it. We want to take care of it, and this is not the way to do it.”
Many residents suggested Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell veto the council vote following the meeting, but the two-day window for a veto from Bell passed without any action. Bell could not be reached for comment about a veto.
The veto has rarely been used in Lebanon’s city council, with the most recent veto coming in 2016 on former Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash’s first day in office to override the then-council’s approval of $5 million for a west side park.