During the Christmas holiday, many people are not only giving to family and friends, but they also remember local emergency services departments, such as police, fire and emergency management.
Many residents have brought a variety of foods to the departments, celebrating the holiday season with those who protect and serve, as well as dispatchers, evidence clerks, administration and department staff.
WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Scott Moore said that, “Periodically, we have people to drop off goodies for all of our staff and officers. During the holiday season especially, we have an abundance of goodies that are dropped off which we are very grateful for.
“We have a couple of locations throughout our office where we will drop those items off at to ensure that it is available to all shifts. Our community is a very giving community and we are very appreciative for their kindness that is continually shown by their support to our office.”
LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Lebanon Police Department spokesman Sgt. P.J. Hardy said that, “there have been several people/organizations that have stopped by with goodies and what not, and we appreciate their thoughtfulness. We have had an array of items from sweets, to full meals, to water and snacks.”
In addition, they’ve also received “several donations of stuffed animals for our officers to share with children during their daily process on shift, or if a child has experienced a traumatic situation.”
Hardy said that the Lebanon residents are positive for the community.
“We are very blessed to have such a caring and giving community,” he said. “(But) we may need someone to donate an old treadmill to work off some of these calories.”
MJPD
MJPD spokesman Capt. Tyler Chandler said the department appreciates all of the “goodies.”
“We are very grateful for the overwhelming support from our community, and many express such support in snacks, treats, and food for our staff,” he said. “There is rarely a moment where we do not have food around that was provided by a community member, church, or organization.”
Recently, Wilson Central High School junior Emma Betham dropped off donuts to the MJPD.
“I donated because I wanted to give back to those who kept me safe,” she said. “I stayed up all night one night watching videos of these cops in serious situations and it just made me realize how much they do for us.”
Donating made her “feel happy,” she said. “Like maybe I made somebody’s day a little better. I hoped I did. I know they have tough, stressful jobs and I just hoped that maybe a small surprise would help out a little.”
The holiday season is not the only time the public buys food for officers.
“Our officers’ meals are frequently purchased by citizens as they are spotting dining at local restaurants,” he said.
“None of the food or buying of meals is ever expected, but our staff is extremely thankful of the support and kindness exhibited by so many in our community. We understand that community support does not come easy, and we will always work hard to build upon and maintain such support and trust.”