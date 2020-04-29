Many of Wilson County businesses have balked at reopening at half capacity after Gov. Bill Lee eased COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, while others chose to follow guidelines set by state leaders.
Lee detailed the state’s guidelines for businesses to reopen, calling the push the Tennessee Pledge. The Tennessee Pledge is the first phase of reopening business in the state.
“This will be a gradual return to business as usual,” said Lee, who said he would let his executive order regarding COVID-19 social distancing measures expire after the April 30 deadline.
Under the Tennessee Pledge, restaurants were allowed to reopen Monday for dine-in services and retail establishments will be allowed to reopen Wednesday with certain guidelines for reduced capacity and social distancing measures.
Frankie’s Cafe is one Lebanon restaurant that decided to reopen under Lee’s easement, with a capped capacity of 25 people.
“We decided to open at the request of our customers,” said Angela Martin with Frankie’s. “We’re following all of the guidelines and wiping everything down when customers leave. We’re just trying to follow the guidelines the best we can.”
Martin said the business was a “little busier” than it has been in recent weeks, but expects more people to visit as the weeks pass.
“We’re still doing curbside, so if someone doesn’t want to come in, we’ll still bring the food out to them,” she said.
Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hinesley said the majority of businesses in that city chose to remain closed to dine-in services, but longtime establishment T.J. Courtney’s decided it would reopen Monday for dine-in services at half capacity.
Neighboring business Catch 22 Gastropub announced it would reopen its dining area at 50 percent capacity on Monday, May 4.
Lebanon’s Snow White Drive In expanded its services under Lee’s easement, but did not reopen its dining room with five tables. Instead the business reopened its outside dining picnic tables.
“We just don’t have enough room for it to be feasible for us to open at 50 percent,” Snow White co-owner Sandra Moore said of the decision to open outside seating. “We just measured them eight feet apart instead of the required six. We decided to do that instead of opening up at 50 percent until we can open at full capacity.”
Moore said she hopes to open at 100 percent capacity by the end of May. She said the decision was based on demand, finances and safety.
“People have actually said, ’Thank you.’ I think we all have to be responsible right now. It may not be what’s best for the business, but what’s best for the town. If you can pay your employees and pay your bills, profits can come another day,” Moore said.
In restaurants, Tennessee Pledge guidelines include: six feet of separation between dining tables, closed bar areas, disposable menus or cleaning them after every use, handling silverware with gloves and no live music.
The state guidelines for restaurants also calls for temperature checks for guests, a limit of six people per table, marking social distancing standards inside and outside of the restaurant and the placement of hand sanitizing stations in restaurant lobbies, bathrooms and cashier stations.
Restaurant employees should sanitize all tabletop items, including condiments, after each table use, including chairs.
Self-serve buffets and bar areas should remain closed, according to the Tennessee Pledge guidelines.