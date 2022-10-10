The Wilson County legal community is mourning the passing of retired Criminal Court Judge David Earl Durham.
Known as “Bubba” by his immediate family and friends, Durham, 66, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
He was a 1974 graduate of Lebanon High School where he played football for the Blue Devils, an alumnus of Cumberland University (1976), the University of Tennessee (1978) and the University of Tennessee College of Law (1981).
Durham had been a licensed attorney since 1981 and began his career as a private practice attorney. He left private practice to join the office of District Attorney General Tom Price Thompson as an assistant district attorney from 1986 to 2009.
He served on the bench as Criminal Court Judge of the 15th Judicial District from 2009-2014.
An avid hunter and fisherman he traveled around the United States and the world in his outdoor pursuits.
He loved life, children, the Tennessee Vols and the Atlanta Braves.
The family will be scheduling a celebration of life Thursday, April 20, 2023 at a location to be determined.
Survivors include his wife, Tania Durham; his children, Jennifer Durham Gresham (Danny), Amanda Jill Groce (Michael), Clinton James Durham (Christine); step-children Reese Wahl, Si’Mone (Trevor) Overskei and Nolan Wahl (Megan), Glenda Lashaun Jones (Travis) and Darryl Shane Livingston; grandchildren Megan Joellen Seaton, Percy Elizabeth-Yvonne Gresham, Alexandra DeShai Garner (Taylor), Savannah Michelle Groce, Knox Massey Groce, Elodie Mae Durham, Levi Donegan Wahl, Delanie Ault Fink, Jacoby Jasper Overskei, Vera Simone Overskei, Isley Vaughn Wahl, Stellan Reed Wahl, Kinglsey Brie Jones, Callahan Tripp Jones and Wylder James Livingston; sister Jamie Durham Harper (Stan) and mother-in-law Lucia Polanco Steinmetz, brothers-in-law Lennie (Becky) Steinmetz, William F. (Joleen) Steinmetz, and Jon (Andrea) Steinmetz; sisters-in-law Lee Ann Beard Durham, Taressa Kendall and Ramona (Rick) Martin; niece Elizabeth Durham Kirby, nephews William Lyle Durham, David Stanton Harper, Eric Durham Harper and many other cousins, family and friends.
Durham was predeceased by his mother Elizabeth Claudine Durham, his father James Woodward Durham, and his brother William Lawrence (Bill) Durham.
Please visit, upload photos, and share memories of Durham at mykeeper.com/profile/DavidDurham/.
