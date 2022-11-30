Twenty-five years ago, Rhonda and Chris Leauber planted their first Christmas tree, a one-foot-high sapling.
Today there are 3,000 evergreens of all sizes flourishing on 14 acres of their 90-acre Christmas tree farm Rhonda & Chris’ TreeLand snuggled in a beautiful valley bordered by two streams. The couple began selling their trees to the public in 2002.
“That year, when we had very first or second customer, Matt, our son-in-law, ran out so excited that the woman (customer) locked her doors and sped out of here so fast,” recollected Rhonda, noting, “We’re getting to be one of the oldest tree farms in this area at 25 years. You’ve got to be a pretty hard-working farmer and a good manager to run one of these.”
As for their first tree, that once-upon-a-time tiny Virginia pine they named “O” (as in “O Christmas Tree”), Chris said, “It’s still here. It’s a she, probably about 24-foot-high and 24-foot-wide, a fat one. She might be the largest Virginia pine Christmas tree in the state.”
According to Rhonda, it might be the most photographed Virginia pine in the state as well. She said, “There are so many families that stand right here by the tree and get their picture taken.”
“O” is not for sale at any price, but the other trees here sell from $55 to $120 with the Virginia pine proving to be the most popular.
“Most people are buying seven- or eight-foot trees, but we have trees up to 18 foot that people with cathedral ceilings are looking for,” said Chris, who holds a degree in forestry and watershed from Penn State University. “The majority of our customers come from Wilson and Davidson counties.”
On Thanksgiving morning, early birds Max and Whitney Amoss of Alexandria popped in with their children (daughter Lorelei, 6, and son Colson, 9 months) to snag a tree. After fetching a saw, dad led the way into the Christmas tree forest.
“What do you think, sis? I need your help choosing one,” Max said to his daughter.
Lorelei responded, “Look at this one. Oh, Daddy, look come see this! What about this one? Let’s get the big one.”
“The first one we found?” asked her father.
“Yes,” she said.
“OK, but let’s go look at another one just to make sure,” said Max.
At this point Lorelei tells him, “You guard this one,” as she goes to check a second tree her mother is eyeing.
“What’s the verdict?” asks dad.
“She wants this one,” said mom.
“Good job, sis,” said dad, and then he and his best girl cut down a seven-to-eight-foot Virginia pine.
Also searching for a Christmas tree this day were Danielle and Robert Russell of Mt. Juliet with sons Jonathan, 16, Evan, 12, and Levi, 4.
“This is our fifth or sixth year to come. It’s a family tradition,” said Danielle as Levi hauls their tree from the field in a wagon. “We used to go to commercial lots in Mt. Juliet. It’s impersonal. We like to come too because the trees last longer. We heard about this place from friends. The older boys like to come and cut their own tree. Picking the tree is a team effort. This one has a nice shape and is full.”
Year-round family tree business
Rhonda & Chris’ TreeLand is one of about 15,000 farms in the U.S. that grow Christmas trees. There are close to 350 million real Christmas trees currently in the ground.
“The Christmas tree farm was my idea, and Rhonda helped me plant the original trees for about two hours,” said Chris, 65. “Where I grew up we cut our own Christmas trees. I have a friend in Georgia that had a Christmas tree farm and visited with him and worked on his farm and thought it would be a good thing to do on our farm after I had worked with neighbors on a tobacco farm. I liked the idea of helping build a tradition for people, and I thought it would be a good retirement but that was before we first planted trees.”
The biggest headache for a Christmas tree farmer?
“Lack of rain would be the No. 1 concern. Our trees come out of the Tennessee state nursery. I plant in February. If we have a really dry spring, it would definitely impact them, and we could lose a lot of trees really quick. And in summertime, when you’re shearing, if you have a lack of rain, it can stress the trees and the trees can die. We don’t have much problem with disease or insects. Some folks do, but this year we didn’t,” said the Pennsylvania native, whose great-grandfather once cut trees in Canada and shipped them by train to Philadelphia where he sold them to the public.
As for the division of labor, Rhonda said, “Chris does a lot of it. I answer the phone like crazy and keep them fed and help where needed.”
The “them” she refers to, besides Chris, includes their granddaughter/general manger Faith Pulley, daughter/chief elf Brooke Pulley and son-in-law/ right-hand man Matt Pulley.
Also assisting on the selling weekends are several former Watertown football players, including lead tree slinger Kelontae “Chum” Chumley and his crew: Hayden Dicken, Garrett Dicken and Ian Clement.
After locating, cutting and toting their tree back to the Leaubers’ open-air barn, customers can partake in hot chocolate, hot apple cider and cookies or make s’mores around a small fire pit.
Faith, who handles the financial transactions in the barn, noted, “We have at least five people every year who come and want a tree between 15- and 20-foot high, the tallest tree we have.”
Her dad, Matt, chimes in, “Yeah, there are a couple of true Griswolds (think ‘National Lampoon Christmas’) who come through here.”
Chris, who has worked for years with the Wilson County Water Authority, recalled they only sold a dozen or so Christmas trees their first year. This year he expects to sell about 500.
“Back then there really wasn’t any way to market except by putting signage out. It was probably about the time the internet started up that Keith Harrison with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture helped with marketing through Pick Tennessee Products, and they helped us design our website,” he said.
Describing the experience at their farm, Rhonda shared, “We don’t try to sell people anything else but a Christmas tree. We’re not trying to gift-shop them. I think they’ll enjoy the noncommercial atmosphere. What I enjoy most are the kids and the families that come, especially when a third generation comes out.”
Chris added, “The biggest reward I get is when I take a break and walk into the field and hear all the joy of the kids laughing and carrying on and realize that we’ve created bonding for families.”