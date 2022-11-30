Twenty-five years ago, Rhonda and Chris Leauber planted their first Christmas tree, a one-foot-high sapling.

Today there are 3,000 evergreens of all sizes flourishing on 14 acres of their 90-acre Christmas tree farm Rhonda & Chris’ TreeLand snuggled in a beautiful valley bordered by two streams. The couple began selling their trees to the public in 2002.

