Two mayoral candidates of Wilson County’s two largest cities will take the helm of the cities they represented as council members as Rick Bell and James Maness won the Lebanon and Mt. Juliet mayoral contests.
Bell narrowly avoided a runoff election in Lebanon by capturing 50.6 percent of the 15,511 votes cast in the city. Bell received 7,863 votes, while Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash received 5,604 votes, followed by Rob Cesternino with 1,687 votes and Ronald “John” DeMoor with 275 votes.
“It’s humbling to think that many people supported me and believed in me, helped me and listened to our message,” Bell said. “It’s very humbling to know they elected me mayor.”
Bell said he vows to work hard for the citizens of Lebanon.
“This is the people’s city. They have chosen me to be the mayor for them, and I’m going to work for them. It’s what I said throughout the entire campaign - our budget is the people’s money; this is their city and I’m going to do everything I can to make this as a great of a place to live as possible.”
Bell is scheduled to be sworn-in early next month.
Maness received 12,847 — 70.5 percent — of votes in the Mt. Juliet mayoral race, defeating county commissioner Dan Walker, who garnered 5,217 votes.
Maness offered thanks to his supporters and family following his election win, and congratulated Walker on a well-run contest.
“I’ve got to say ‘thank you’ as well to the citizens of Mt. Juliet. The trust you put in me is not a small thing. It’s not something I take for granted, so I just want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone,” Maness said. “We’ll do our best to get the ball moving. We’ve said all along it’s no accident the city we have here in Mt. Juliet and we’re going to do our best to keep things moving along and progress on those things. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
In Watertown, Mayor Mike Jennings ran unopposed for his 14th term as the town’s mayor, gaining 535 votes.
“One time I ran unopposed and only 51 people voted, and I got 41 votes. That’s the fewest I ever got. I don’t remember a close race. I’ve only had opposition on the ballot three times,” Jennings recently told the Wilson Post.
“It’s a nonpaying job. The biggest change I’ve seen is the amount of time it takes, mainly because of state and federal requirements and the different challenges. It’s a much bigger job than when I was 28.”
In Lebanon council races, incumbent Fred Burton retained his Ward 2 seat with 422 votes, defeating Lisa Noble and Leon Love, who captured 379 and 240 votes, respectively.
Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack and Ward 5 Councilor Tick Bryan were unopposed in their respective races.
Mt. Juliet Commissioners Jennifer Milele and Ray Justice retained their District 4 and District 1 seats respectively. Milele received 2,323 votes, defeating Gerald Bullock (2,114 votes) and Jim Bradshaw (1,179 votes).
Justice received 2,610 votes, defeating Vince King with 1,314 votes.
Scott Hefner unseated Commissioner Art Giles in District 3, as he received 2,604 votes, compared to Giles’ 2,012 votes.
Brandy Holcomb, Laura Lea Cromer and Jim Mahoney captured the three Watertown at-large aldermen seats.
In the Tennessee House, District 57, Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, received more votes than Tom Sottek, I-Mt. Juliet, capturing 31,155 votes in the county to Sottek’s 13,697. Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, ran unopposed in his House District 46 race.
John Rose received 49,759 votes in Wilson County to keep his U.S. House District 6 seat. Bill Hagerty received 50,455 votes in the county and will replace the retiring Lamar Alexander as a senator.
President Donald Trump received 50,149 votes for re-election bid in Wilson County, while former Vice President Joe Biden received 22,197 votes. Candidate Jo Jorgensen received 778 votes, while Kanye West received 446 votes.
Wilson County saw a 78 percent voter turnout as 74,548 people cast their ballots.