Lebanon native Rick Bell was sworn in as the city's mayor 54th Wednesday during a ceremony at City Hall.
Bell, a history professor at Cumberland University, received 7,863 (50.6 percent) of votes cast for the Lebanon mayoral seat in the November election.
He was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Lebanon City Council and served Ward 6 from February 2016 to December 2018. Bell has also served on the Fiddlers Grove Executive Committee, and as a board member for Historic Lebanon, Empower Me Center, Leadership Wilson and Cumberland Region Tomorrow.
Bell’s first meeting as mayor will take place Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.