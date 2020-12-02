Rick Bell

Rick Bell raises his right hand to take the oath of office from Judge Brody Kane to become Lebanon's 54th Mayor on Wednesday night. Bell’s wife, Necole, holds the Bible. The ceremony was held at City Hall. Lebanon City Council members Fred Burton, Tick Bryan and Joey Carmack were also sworn in.

 DALLUS WHITFIELD

Lebanon native Rick Bell was sworn in as the city's mayor 54th Wednesday during a ceremony at City Hall.

Bell, a history professor at Cumberland University, received 7,863 (50.6 percent) of votes cast for the Lebanon mayoral seat in the November election.

He was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Lebanon City Council and served Ward 6 from February 2016 to December 2018. Bell has also served on the Fiddlers Grove Executive Committee, and as a board member for Historic Lebanon, Empower Me Center, Leadership Wilson and Cumberland Region Tomorrow.

Bell’s first meeting as mayor will take place Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you