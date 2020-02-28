Middle Tennessee Electric workers are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-40 east of Lebanon, near mile marker 232 on Sunday morning, March 1.
The work will result in 6-8 rolling roadblocks beginning at 6 a.m. Each rolling roadblock could last up to 15 minutes.
The planned interstate crossing will consist of installing a new three phase conductor line crossing the interstate to feed the Wilson Farms Development while removing a single-phase tap crossing the interstate currently that will no longer be needed.
Law enforcement will be assisting with the roadblocks, stopping traffic so the work can quickly and safely be performed by MTE crews.
This work will proceed as planned unless weather becomes a factor; and the work will be completed the same day, weather permitting.
Middle Tennessee Electric is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 231,000 residential and business members in Williamson, Wilson, Rutherford and Cannon counties.